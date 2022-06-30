Gold prices set for worst quarter since early 2021 as dollar dominates

-
ALSO READ
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,760
10 gram of gold trading at Rs 51,760, price of 1 kg silver is Rs 69,000
Gold prices down by Rs 10 on RBI rate hike fears, silver remains unchanged
Gold prices fall by Rs 270, silver trades higher at Rs 60,000 per kg
Gold, silver prices jump in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,870
-
Gold was mostly quiet on Thursday, but faced its worst quarter since early 2021 as a remarkable showing from the dollar kept investors away, with bullion's outlook clouded by top central banks adopting aggressive tactics to fight stubborn inflation.
Spot gold was flat at $1,817.01 per ounce by 0615 GMT. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,816.90.
Gold prices, set to drop for a third straight month, have fallen about 6.2% this quarter.
A combination of rising yields and U.S. dollar have played their part in gold's underperformance, City Index senior market analyst Matt Simpson said, but noted that gold priced in other currencies had not performed too badly.
The U.S. dollar hovered near its recent two-decade peaks, and could record its best quarter in over five years, making greenback-priced gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. [USD/]
Bringing down high inflation around the world will be painful and could even crash growth, but must be done quickly to prevent rapid price growth from becoming entrenched, the world's top central bank chiefs said on Wednesday.
Higher bond yields and interest rate hikes by central banks to fight inflation raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields no interest. [US/]
Bullion's performance in the second quarter erased gains made earlier in the year, as a spiralling Ukraine-Russia conflict lifted demand for the safe haven, with prices back around levels they started 2022 at just above $1,800.
Looking forward, the bias will become increasingly bearish as rate hikes continue to come through and bring down inflation expectations, Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX said, adding that $1,780-$1,790 is a critical support level.
Spot silver rose 0.4% to $20.80 per ounce, platinum was flat at $917.18 and palladium gained 0.9% to $1,979.88. However, they were all still headed for monthly and quarterly losses.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU