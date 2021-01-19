Gold recovers as hopes of additional fiscal stimulus in US buoy appeal

-
ALSO READ
Gold steadies as prospects of major US stimulus offsets firm dollar
Gold price today Rs 51,100 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 58,300 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 54,600 per 10 gm, silver slides to Rs 67,900 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 54,310 per 10 gm, silver slides to Rs 68,000 a kg
Gold price today Rs 51,320 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 60,200 a kg
-
By Shreyansi Singh
(Reuters) - Gold inched away from a 1-1/2-month low touched earlier on Monday as expectations of additional fiscal stimulus in the United States buoyed bullion's appeal as an inflation hedge.
Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,832.36 per ounce by 9:54 a.m. EST (1454 GMT), after falling to $1,809.90, its lowest since Dec. 2. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,831.90.
"This new (U.S.) government will provide more economic stimulus and also the policy of the U.S. Federal Reserve is unlikely to become more hawkish going forward," said Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg.
"Therefore we are likely to see continued support for gold prices."
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden laid out a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan last week to aid the economy and ramp up the rollout of vaccinations against COVID-19.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday there was no reason to alter the central bank's accommodative stance given the depth of economic problems due to the pandemic.
Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement that can result from widespread stimulus.
However, Commerzbank's Weinberg said a stronger dollar, economic optimism and concerns about Janet Yellen as the U.S. Treasury secretary nominee, who might be restrictive on the fiscal stimulus side, were weighing on gold prices.
The U.S. dollar touched a four-week peak against a basket of major currencies, limiting bullion's appeal for holders of other currencies.
Although U.S. inflation expectations have risen in anticipation of more U.S. fiscal stimulus, gold has not been the sole beneficiary - bond yields have risen and weighed on gold, Phillip Futures said in a note.
U.S. Treasury yields scaled a 10-month high last week.
Among other precious metals, silver gained 0.5% to $24.86 an ounce, while platinum was up 0.4% at $1,078.01 and palladium lost 1.2% to $2,355.69.
(Reporting by Asha Sistla and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru. Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU