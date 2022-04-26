Gold regains some ground as US treasury yields, dollar edge lower

-
ALSO READ
Amid split bid, Shell profit falls short of expectations in third quarter
Gold prices edge higher on weaker yields, set for second weekly gain
Gold spikes near eight month high as yields fall, Ukraine crisis resurfaces
Gold flat as easing Ukraine tensions countered support from subdued yields
Gold prices hit 1-month high as Ukraine crisis dulls risk appetite
-
Gold prices rose on Tuesday after hitting a near one-month low in the previous session, as a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar and lower Treasury yields increased bullion's appeal.
Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,902.46 per ounce, as of 0249 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.34 at $1,902.60.
The dollar eased from a two-year high scaled in the previous session, making greenback-priced gold cheaper. [USD/]
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also eased, increasing the appeal of zero-yield gold. [US/]
"Some tentative support has appeared in Asia as China eased foreign currency reserves for local banks and set a neutral USD/CNY fix to support the yuan," said OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley, adding gold's stabilisation looked very fragile.
China's central bank said it would step up prudent monetary policy support to the real economy, especially to small firms hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, responding to a media question seeking comment on swings in the financial markets.
Meanwhile, Russia told the world not to underestimate the considerable risks of nuclear war it said it wanted to reduce and warned that conventional Western weapons were legitimate targets in Ukraine, where battles raged in the east.
Bullion is seen as a safe store of value during economic and political crises.
Spot silver gained 1% to $23.85 per ounce, platinum rose 0.6% to $926.00, and palladium advanced 2.1% to $2,189.18.
Palladium prices fell nearly 13% on Monday as fears of further COVID-19 lockdowns in key consumer China reduced demand prospects for the autocatalyst metal, which is used in vehicle exhausts to curb emissions.
Like gold, the recovery in palladium looks fragile and an escalation of the COVID-19 situation in Beijing almost certainly sees a test of support at $2,025, Halley said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU