Cash shifts pull rug under global equity markets, say strategists

-
ALSO READ
Morgan Stanley cuts FY23 earnings forecast by 8%; lowers Dec Sensex target
Morgan Stanley relationships across Wall Street snared in probe
Regulators probe block trading at Goldman, Morgan Stanley, others
Citibank customers to continue availing privileges and offers: Axis Bank MD
Waste management-focused Recykal raises $22 mn from Morgan Stanley, others
-
A sudden drop in U.S. stocks at the end of last week that morphed into widespread weakness in global markets on Monday can be traced to abrupt shifts to large pools of central bank liquidity rather than hawkish rhetoric from global policymakers.
In a note published on Monday, Matt King, a global markets strategist at Citibank, noted that reserves at the U.S. Federal Reserve fell by $460 billion last week, the single biggest weekly drop on record.
U.S. stocks are set for a rough start to this week with index futures down 1%. Wall Street slumped more than 2.5% on Friday, marking a third consecutive week of losses for both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.
In a note titled "Sudden stealth QT = weaker markets", King estimates that a $100 billion drop in reserves translates to a 1% drop in stocks, referring to quantitative tightening or the policy of central banks draining surplus cash from the markets by its popular acronym.
"QT is likely to make the outlook for global liquidity for the rest of this year look much more like the first quarter than like the spring break markets had been afforded in recent weeks," he said.
World stocks recorded their worst quarter this year since the coronavirus pandemic unleashed havoc in March 2020, while U.S. stocks are down nearly 12% from its peak earlier this year.
In a separate note published on Monday, Morgan Stanley strategists said U.S. stocks are set to join a bear market as defensive stocks offer little upside and margin and earnings per share have likely peaked.
"With defensives the latest big outperformer, they are now expensive, leaving very few places to hide," Morgan Stanley said in a note. "This suggests the S&P 500 will finally catch up to the average stock and enter a bear market."
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU