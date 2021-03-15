Gold rises on inflation worries after passage of US stimulus bill

-
(Reuters) - Gold prices gained on Monday as the passage of a U.S. stimulus bill stoked inflation risks, although a resultant bounce in Treasury yields kept gains in check.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,732.02 per ounce by 0134 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for April delivery rose 0.7% to $1,730.90 per ounce.
* Yields on benchmark 10-year notes held near their highest in more than a year on continued U.S. economic optimism after a $1.9 trillion recovery package was signed into law last week. [US/]
* Gold is generally considered a hedge against inflation, although higher bond yields have challenged that status recently as they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
* U.S. producer prices increased strongly in February, leading to the largest annual gain in nearly 2-1/2 years, data showed on Friday.
* The number of Americans filing new jobless claims fell to a four-month low last week, while the U.S. market morale rose to its highest in a year in early March.
* Investors piled into equities, while pulling money out of gold and bonds in the week up to March 10, data from BofA Global Research showed.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.3% to 1,052.07 tonnes on Friday from 1,055.27 tonnes on Thursday.
* Hedge funds and money managers slashed their bullish positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to March 9, data showed said on Friday.
* Silver rose 0.9% to $26.14, platinum rose 1% to $1,217.37, while palladium fell 0.1% to $2,369.17.
(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
