Gold gains as Fed Chair Jerome Powell defend loose monetary policy

-
ALSO READ
Gold caps its best year in a decade with the dollar on the ropes
Whoever comes to occupy the White House, gold could yet shine better
Gold gains, dollar weakens as Yellen underscores need of stimulus
Covid-19 impact: Gold imports down 57% to $6.8 bn in first half of FY21
Gold prices scale eight-week high as tighter lockdown measures loom
-
(Reuters) - Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would keep monetary policy accommodative as the U.S. economy still needed support.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,809.17 per ounce by 0111 GMT, having hit its highest since Feb. 16 at $1,815.63 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures gained 0.1% to $1,807.30.
* Powell in his testimony before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee pushed back on suggestions that loose monetary policy risked unleashing inflation and financial risks in what may be an emerging economic boom.
* The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell on Tuesday after Powell's comments. Easy monetary policy tends to weigh on government bond yields, increasing the appeal of non-yielding gold.[US/]
* The dollar eased against rivals, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.
* Short-dated U.S. Treasury debt yields risk turning negative as the U.S. government curbs sales of Treasury bills, but analysts are looking at the progress of the stimulus bill to assess whether any dip in yields could be a temporary issue.
* More expensive services and industrial goods led a rebound in euro zone inflation in January after months of falling prices, data showed on Tuesday.
* COVID-19 vaccine makers told Congress on Tuesday that U.S. supplies should surge in the coming weeks due to manufacturing expansions and new vaccine authorizations.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.4% to 1,110.44 tonnes on Tuesday from 1,115.4 tonnes on Monday.
* Silver rose 0.4% to $27.73 an ounce. Platinum climbed 1.4% to $1,253.76, while palladium added 0.4% to $2,360.69.
(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU