Google & Apple have 'vice-like' grip on users, says UK regulator

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft discontinuing Office apps for Chromebook users
UK inflation up more than expected amid Covid pandemic fluctuations
Britain emerges as a test case in Europe as it attempts to control Covid-19
United Kingdom pushes on with talks to join Pacific trade partnership
UK denies Russian claim of shots fired at British warship off Black Sea
-
Google and Apple hold a “vice-like” grip over how people use mobile phones, stripping any meaningful choice from the system and potentially hiking costs, Britain’s competition regulator said on Tuesday.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it had provisionally found that the two groups were able to leverage their market power to create largely self-contained ecosystems.
The statement is a fresh warning to tech groups after the regulator, with British government backing, stepped up scrutiny of the power they wield in a world increasingly lived online.
It recently told Facebook owner Meta it had to sell Giphy, the popular animated images platform it bought in 2020.
The regulator said on Tuesday it would consult on its initial Apple and Google findings and would welcome responses by February 7. It expects to issue a final report by June.
“Apple and Google have developed a vice-like grip over how we use mobile phones and we’re concerned that it’s causing millions of people across the UK to lose out,” CMA Chief Executive Andrea Coscelli said.
Chris Philp, the tech and digital economy minister, said Britain’s “new pro-competition regime” would level the playing field between tech giants and smaller businesses.
Apple says its ecosystems provide security and privacy, enabling businesses to sell goods and create jobs. “Apple believes in thriving and dynamic markets where innovation can flourish,” it said.
Google said Android provided people with more choice than any other mobile platform in deciding which apps and app stores they use.
It said its ecosystem supported almost a quarter of a million jobs in Britain, and as a result of recent changes, 99 per cent of developers qualified for a service fee of 15 per cent or less.
“We’re committed to building thriving, open platforms that empower consumers and help developers succeed,” it said.
The CMA’s report set out a range of options , including making it easier for users to switch between Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android phones without losing functionality or data.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU