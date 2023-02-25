JUST IN
Google lays off 100 robot workers used to clean its cafeterias, says report
Twitter shuts off its internal Slack, employees say didn't pay bills
Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman takes home a record $1.27 bn in 2022
Inside Taiwanese chip giant, US expansion stokes tension: Report
JPMorgan could reach $1 trillion market value by 2030, says Morgan Stanley
Netflix makes preparations to open Vietnam office after negotiating for yrs
BASF to cut 2,600 jobs as firm adjusts to future without cheap Russian gas
Regulators now gear up to probe Google Maps in potential anti-trust case
Sam Bankman-Fried now charged with unlawful political contributions
PineBridge looks past Adani Group saga to load up on stocks in India
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Google lays off 100 robot workers used to clean its cafeterias, says report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Google awards record $12 mn to 700 bug researchers in 2022, Indian leads

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that the company awarded a record $12 mn in bug bounties to more than 700 researchers in 2022, including the largest award in its bug bounty programme history

Topics
Google | Bug Bounty Program | Sundar Pichai

IANS 

Google in court to appeal European Union's 2018 Android antitrust case

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Saturday said that the company awarded a record $12 million in bug bounties to more than 700 researchers in 2022, including the largest award in its bug bounty programme history.

The Android Vulnerability Reward Programme (VRP) had a record-breaking year in 2022 with $4.8 million in rewards and the highest paid report in Google VRP history of $605,000.

"Submitting an impressive 200+ vulnerabilities to the Android VRP, Aman Pandey of Bugsmirror remains one of our programme's top researchers," said Sarah Jacobus of Vulnerability Rewards Team at Google.

Since submitting their first report in 2019, Pandey reported more than 500 vulnerabilities to the programme.

The invite-only Android Chipset Security Reward Programme (ACSRP) awarded $486,000 in 2022 and received over 700 valid security reports.

Chrome VRP had another unparalleled year, receiving 470 valid and unique security bug reports, resulting in a total of $4 million of VRP rewards.

"Of the $4 million, $3.5 million was rewarded to researchers for 363 reports of security bugs in Chrome Browser and nearly $500,000 was rewarded for 110 reports of security bugs in ChromeOS," informed Jacobus.

In August 2022, the company launched open source software (OSS) VRP to reward vulnerabilities in Google's open source projects.

Since then, over 100 bug hunters have participated in the programme and were rewarded over $110,000, according to the company.

"We've awarded more than $250,000 in grants to over 170 security researchers," it added.

--IANS

na/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 12:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.