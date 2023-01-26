Google commits to complying with EU rules, says European Commission

The said on Thursday that Google, owned by Alphabet, committed to give consumers clearer and more accurate information to comply with rules.

The European Commission, who said in the statement that it's a step forward in the right direction, also said that had agreed to introduce changes in store, play store, Google hotels and Google flights to ensure compliance with consumer rules.

Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders said, “Even today, almost three years after the start of the COVID pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, we see an increasing number of consumers turn to the internet to book their holidays, make purchases, or consult a review. EU consumers are entitled to clear, complete information so that they can make informed choices. The commitments made by Google are a step forward in this direction. We call on Google to comply fully with the Geo-blocking Regulation, ensuring that consumers can enjoy the same rights and access the same content, wherever they are in the EU.”