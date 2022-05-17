Google ropes in ex-US FDA leader Bakul Patel as digital health chief

-
ALSO READ
Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic drug to treat chest pain
What is USFDA's Form 483?
TMS Ep170: Ambuja and ACC, Sonam Wangchuk, IPO size, USFDA's Form 483
Zydus Lifesciences gets 3 observations from USFDA for Vadodara plant
Glenmark gets tentative nod from USFDA for generic psoriasis foam
-
Tech giant Google has roped in a former US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) leader Bakul Patel as its new senior director of global digital health strategy.
Patel spent over a decade at the FDA and most recently was the chief digital health officer of global strategy and innovation.
"I am excited to announce that I am joining Google Health to be part of an incredible mission...," Patel said in a LinkedIn post.
"I am thrilled and excited to continue furthering my mission to improve healthcare for all and be part of an organization that is committed to delivering products and services to help people along their health journey," he added.
According to The Verge, Google has pushed further into health and healthcare over the past few years, with mixed results.
Its ambitions range from mining big data for algorithms to developing disease-detecting tools to pumping wearables full of health features.
But its strategy has gone through some upheaval: the company dissolved the Google Health division in August 2021 and spread its employees around to various initiatives. The head of the division left the company.
Patel is only the latest to enter the new revolving door between Alphabet and federal regulatory agencies.
Current FDA Commissioner Robert Califf is a former Alphabet senior advisor and Google's chief health officer Karen DeSalvo is the former director of the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU