Netflix asks employees to quit over issues with content, Musk lauds company

-
ALSO READ
Tesla's Elon Musk exercises more options, sells $973 million for taxes
Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $8.5 bln, says no more sales planned
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sued by Twitter investor over hiding his stake
Tesla CEO Elon Musk accused of breaking law while buying Twitter stock
Elon Musk drops plans to join Twitter board, deletes weekend tweets
-
Netflix has told its employees that if they do not agree with its content, they can leave the streaming giant -- a move that received a thumbs up from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Netflix has updated its culture guidelines and added a section called "artistic expression" which details how the platform offers programming for many audiences, reports The Wall Street Journal.
"We let viewers decide what's appropriate for them, versus having Netflix censor specific artists or voices," Netflix said.
"Depending on your role, you may need to work on titles you perceive to be harmful. If you'd find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you," the company added.
According to the company, the new section is added so that "prospective employees could understand our position, and make better informed decisions about whether Netflix is the right company for them".
Musk, who is in the middle of a controversial Twitter takeover, supported the Netflix update.
"Good move by @netflix," he posted.
At Twitter, employees have reacted with a mix of enthusiasm, fear and humour to Musk's $44 billion takeover, with some criticising the deal amid fears of mass exodus and layoffs as Musk plans new content policies.
Meanwhile, battered by slow growth and diminishing global user base, Netflix has fast forwarded its plans to bring ads right into its TV shows and movies.
The streaming platform has shifted its plans to infuse advertisements into its content by the end of this year.
The company will also soon announce new measures to crack down on password sharing.
Netflix saw its stock tumbling by 20 per cent after it reported a loss of 2 lakh paid subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, its first subscriber loss in over a decade.
Moreover, it now forecasts a global paid subscriber loss of 20 lakh for the April-June quarter (Q2)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU