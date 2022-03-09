Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic drug to treat chest pain

-
Zydus Lifesciences on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Nitroglycerin Sublingual tablets, used to treat chest pain, in the American market.
The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the drug in strengths of 0.3 mg, 0.4 mg and 0.6 mg, Zydus Lifesciences said in a statement.
Nitroglycerin Sublingual tablets belong to a class of drugs known as nitrates and are used to relieve chest pain (angina) in people who have a certain heart condition (coronary artery disease).
Angina occurs when the heart muscle is not getting enough blood.
The medication works by relaxing and widening blood vessels, so that blood can flow more easily to the heart, the drug firm stated.
The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.
The Zydus group now has 329 approvals and has so far filed over 400 abbreviated new drug approvals (ANDAs) since it commenced the filing process in 2003-04.
