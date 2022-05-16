China's semiconductor output shrinks 12.1% to 25.9 bn units in April

-
ALSO READ
India's own semiconductor consumption to cross $80 bn by 2026: PM Modi
PKL 2021 Semi-Final Live Streaming: When & Where to watch on TV and online
India in talks with Intel and TSMC to set up semiconductor plants
PKL Semi-final 2021 Live: Delhi win 2nd semi, will face Patna in the Final
US plans semiconductor alliance with Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan
-
China has suffered a major setback as its semiconductor output shrank 12.1 per cent to 25.9 billion units in April, its lowest since December 2020, the media reported on Monday.
Disrupted supply chains amid logistics issues have paralysed some of the country's largest manufacturers.
"China's monthly output of chips shrunk to its lowest level since 2020, as strict lockdowns in Shanghai and other cities disrupted production in downstream industries from cars to robotics," reports South China Morning Post, quoting data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.
According to the Shanghai Automobile Dealers Association, not a single vehicle was sold for the whole month of April while in the normal course, about 4,000 vehicles are sold daily in the city.
In April last year, local chip output surged 29.4 per cent year on year to 28.6 billion units.
China's chip imports also fell in the first four months of this year.
Shanghai aims to reopen and allow normal life to resume from June 1.
It has cut off the community transmission of Covid-19 in 15 out of its 16 districts, according to a press conference on epidemic prevention and control held on Monday.
At present, the number of people living in "closed-off management areas" has dropped to no more than 1 million, and the epidemic has been effectively brought under control, reports Xinhua news agency.
Shanghai has planned its epidemic control work for the coming period, dividing it into three stages, said Zong Ming, Vice Mayor of Shanghai.
From June 1 to mid-late June, Shanghai will fully restore the normal order of production and life across the city with standard epidemic prevention and control measures, while strictly preventing any resurgence of the epidemic, according to Zong.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU