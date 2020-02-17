Google to wind down free WiFi services under Station programme globally

Google on Monday said it was winding down its Station programme as data was increasingly becoming more affordable and accessible. The firm provided free WiFi services under the programme.

The internet giant had started the Station as a five-year partnership with the Indian Railways and RailTel in 2015 to provide fast, free WiFi in over 400 stations by mid-2020. In 2016, Google expanded the programme, part of the internet giant’s Next Billion Users initiative, globally. Caesar Sengupta, vice-president of payments and Next Billion Users, in the blogpost on Monday said: ...