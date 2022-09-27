GOP planning impeachment move against Joe Biden after midterm elections

A section of the Republicans are "seriously" planning bringing an impeachment motion in the House of Representatives should they retake the house in the upcoming November 8 midterm elections, even as poll pundits predict that the odds are divided, albeit democrats could have swing votes with abortion rights, stricter gun laws and threats to democracy campaigns.

Rep. Nancy Mace said on Sunday that some Republicans are thinking about impeaching President if they take over the House chamber following the midterm elections. "I believe there's a lot of pressure on Republicans to have that vote and put that legislation forward," Mace, R-S.C., told host Chuck Todd on NBC's "Meet the Press".

Mace said that if the impeachment vote happened, it would be "divisive", and that the House needs to work together. She also said she would back whomever the GOP nominates, including former President Donald Trump.Some Republicans, including Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also speculated about a Biden impeachment.

"Yeah, I do think there's a chance of that, whether it's justified or not," Cruz said on an episode of his podcast "Verdict with Ted Cruz", as early as January itself.

He said he thought Democrats used impeachment "for partisan purposes to go after Trump because they disagreed with him."

It may be recalled that Nancy Mace won the republican primaries recently though she had at first slammed: Trump for January 6, then backtracked during her S.C. primary. Did that help her win?

But the effort to impeach Trump was bipartisan and included 10 House Republicans who broke from their party ranks and joined House Democrats. Eight of them are retiring. Two of them were in the race. One of them, Liz Cheney, lost her seat in Wyoming to a Trump backed candidate. She has vowed to launch a movement to prevent Trump from entering White House again. Her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney under former President George W. Bush has supported her.

Mace, who defeated Trump-backed challenger Katie Arrington in the GOP primary in June, has supported the results of the 2020 presidential election. Mace worked on Trump's presidential campaign, but criticised him following the January 6 attack.

The race for the mid-terms has gained much momentum reaching a very crucial phase and Gallup polls are predicting a 42 per cent to 46 per cent chance for both Trump and Biden in the close race between Republicans and Democrats.

Speculation about a hung house is rife as voting is expected to be very partisan along party lines. But swing voters as among independents on either side could hold the trump card to give a wafer thin majority to either side - the Republicans and the Democrats. Pundits call the midterm elections as the most decisive in American in recent times and a definite move ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.

They also said when any incumbent president got a 42 per cent approval ratings at the hustings , the party lost 17 seats, and if the rating was 50 per cent the party lost 37 seats and this has been the tradition in all elections in the midterms of an incumbent presidency.

