Grateful to PM Modi for growing friendship between India and US: US senator

-
ALSO READ
Jaishankar meets Syrian FM, exchanges views on developments in UNSC
NCLT orders insolvency proceedings against MGF Developments
India, Slovenia discuss developments in Indo-Pacific, relations with EU
Tabreed officially partners with IFC to facilitate expansion in India
Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting opportunity to review progress: Jaishankar
-
The United States is grateful to the people of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for growing friendship between the two countries, a top American Senator said here on Wednesday.
The US India relationship arguably has never been stronger, and the United States is grateful to the people of India and to Prime Minister Modi for our growing friendship, Senator Chris Murphy, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counterterrorism, said.
In his opening remarks at the Senatorial Congressional hearing on India US relationship that he convened, the Democratic Senator from Connecticut said that the bilateral relationship is growing for a good reason.
Five years from now, India will become the world's most populous country, home to about one out of every six people. It's already the world's sixth largest economy and last year it was the world's fastest growing major economy, he said.
India possesses the world's second largest military, he said.
During the global pandemic, India's biopharmaceutical industry has emerged as a key producer to the United States and the rest of the world of PPE therapeutics and vaccines, he explained.
Having the world's most populous country, a democracy when so many other large and growing nations are not, is clearly a great benefit to the United States, Murphy said, as he emphasised that this relationship has bipartisan support.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU