Gunmen on motorcycle wound Chinese in Pakistan's port city of Karachi

Gunmen riding on a motorcycle fired into a car carrying two Chinese factory workers in Pakistan's port city of Karachi on Wednesday, wounding one of them before fleeing the scene, a rescue official and police said.
The motive behind the attack was not immediately clear, and senior officer Javed Akbar said police were still investigating.
Rescue worker Ahmad Shah said both foreigners were Chinese and one of them was wounded. Karachi is the capital of Pakistan's southern Sindh province, home to several Chinese-funded construction projects.
The incident comes weeks after a bus carrying Pakistani and Chinese workers fell into a ravine in northwest Pakistan, killing nine Chinese and four Pakistanis in an alleged terror attack.
Initially, Pakistan had said it was only a road accident, but later investigators concluded that the bus driver had lost control after a suicide car bomber set off his explosives prematurely nearby. The attack took place in Kohistan, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders restive Afghanistan.
