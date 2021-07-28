Katie Ledecky easily wins 1500 freestyle in Tokyo, her first gold of games

-
US star Katie Ledecky has finally collected her first gold medal of the Tokyo Games.
Ledecky has won the 1,500-meter freestyle, which made its Olympic debut for women this year. That helped the American star make up for what has so far been the worst showing of her Olympic career.
About an hour after finishing fifth in the 200-meter freestyle, Ledecky held off teammate Erica Sullivan to win the metric mile in 15 minutes, 37.34 seconds.
Sullivan claimed the silver in 15:41.41, while Germany's Sarah Kohler grabbed the bronze in 15:42.91.
