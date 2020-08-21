Harris fighting for justice every day, will be great VP, says Husband

Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Indian-origin Senator and vice presidential nominee of the Democratic Party Kamala Harris, has said that his wife has been fighting for justice every day for the people and will make a "great" vice president of America.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Emhoff, 55, was raised in Los Angeles where he works as an attorney in the entertainment industry. Currently, he is on leave from his company to campaign for his wife.

He made two public appearances on Thursday, a day after Harris, 55, made history by becoming the first Black person to be nominated as the vice presidential candidate of a major political party.

"She's gonna make a great vice president. I am so confident of that. She and Joe are gonna do such an amazing job," said Emhoff, who has been married with the Indian-origin Senator for six years.

If Biden and Harris win the November presidential elections, Emhoff, a divorcee with two kids, would be America's first Second Gentlemen.

"Every day, Kamala has been fighting for justice on behalf of the only client she's ever had: the people," he said at one of the events.

At both the events, LGBTQ caucus and grassroots fundraising event, he urged Democrats to join Biden's campaign online, and double-check that they are registered to vote.

"We need to do more than win. We need a mandate. We need a mandate that shows this so-called president doesn't define who our country is and who we should be," he said.

The grassroots fund raiser was hosted by Kim and James Taylor, where he talked more about how it felt to watch Harris deliver her speech last night.

On their life during the COVID-19 pandemic, Emhoff said, "It's been tough. As Jim (Taylor) said, he was marooned. We've been marooned in DC both working from home, but she's kept up both Zoom and phone calls with the kids."



He said Harris' entire career had been "remarkable and inspiring".

"I was right there. I got to see it," he said.

"When she took on (judge) Brett Kavanaugh, I've never been prouder. She's never been afraid to back down from a fight," he said.

Kavanaugh went on to become a US Supreme Court Judge.

"Last night I can't even tell you how that felt. I got to watch it with Joe and Jill and the whole Biden family. It was kind of a culmination, Kim, of all those moments. Just standing on the side of that stage with the Bidens watching her do this, it was incredible," he said.

"We've all come together to do this with the Biden family. It's just been incredible," Emhoff said.

Making his first appearance after the historic night, Emhoff said he never expected that he would be doing this.

"Time for some real talk first. Being out here on the presidential campaign trail talking about Joe and Kamala is not something I've ever really expected to be doing," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)