Harvey Weinstein again pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges

-
ALSO READ
Harvey Weinstein appeals rape conviction, blames 'cavalier' judge
Ex-Boston officer stayed on force despite child abuse allegations: Report
BHP has fired 48 workers for sexual harassment since 2019
Prosecutors drop sexual assault case against Alibaba manager
US lawmaker who named rape accuser says she did nothing wrong
-
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has once again denied the 11 counts of rape and sexual assault charges levelled against him.
On Monday, Harvey, the wheelchair-bound, had appeared in LA Superior Court for a brief hearing, where he pleaded not guilty to sex-related criminal counts.
According to CNN, during the latest court hearing, prosecutors revealed they are seeking to admit other evidence of alleged sexual misconduct currently under seal.
Weinstein's defence counsel, Mark Werksman argued that none of the prosecutors' allegations have been proven so far and hence they should not be allowed in trial. Werksman also said that his client cannot walk or see and needs eye surgery.
Harvey's next court date is scheduled for October 25.
For the unversed, Harvey was found guilty last year in New York of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape. He is serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York, but has been transferred to California for the court hearings lately.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU