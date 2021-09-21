JUST IN
Another evacuation flight leaves Afghanistan with 21 US citizens onboard

The US State Department has confirmed that a Qatar Airways flight flew 21 US citizens and 48 permanent residents out of Afghanistan on Sunday

Topics
Afghanistan | Taliban | United States

AP  |  Washington 

Taliban fighters walk past a Qatar Airways aircraft at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 9, 2021. (Photo: AP)
The US State Department has confirmed that a Qatar Airways flight flew 21 US citizens and 48 permanent residents out of Afghanistan on Sunday.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement Monday that the US will continue to help citizens, permanent residents and Afghans affiliated with the US government to depart Afghanistan.

Price says: We are thankful to Qatari authorities, who continue to coordinate these flights with the Taliban.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, September 21 2021. 02:09 IST

