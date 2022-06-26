Heavy rains, flooding affect over 3.75 million people in south China

More than 3.75 million residents have been affected by heavy downpours and flooding in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities have said.

Guangxi has experienced six incidences of heavy rainfall during this year's flood season, with average rainfall recorded at 490.8 mm -- 1.6 times that recorded in the same period during previous years, Xinhua news agency reported.

The downpours and rain-induced disasters such as have toppled 3,436 houses and damaged 159,300 hectares of crops, according to a press release on the region's flood control and relief work.

Direct economic losses have already surpassed 12.48 billion yuan (about $1.86 billion).

More heavy rains and typhoons are forecast to hit Guangxi, according to an official from the region's flood control and drought relief headquarters.

