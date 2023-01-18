JUST IN
Helicopter crashes near Kyiv in Ukraine, kills 17 including top officials
US-China officials meet to discuss economy, trade; aim to ease tension
Brazil Prez sacks 40 guards for riots, expresses distrust in military
Putting every ounce of its energy to eliminate visa wait in India: Official
Bill introduced in US to terminate Pak's designation as major non-NATO ally
Restore international law, UN Charter, says First Lady of Ukraine
Debt restructuring talks with India, China successful, says Sri Lanka prez
Joe Biden hosts Netherlands PM Mark Rutte for talks on tech chips, Ukraine
Nepal PM 'Prachanda' expands cabinet to 23 with 6 women in ministry
S'pore exploring joint opportunities with India on digital infra: Official
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
Amazon poised to kick off fresh round of job cuts affecting 18,000 people
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Helicopter crashes near Kyiv in Ukraine, kills 17 including top officials

A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb on Wednesday killed 17 people, including Ukraine's interior minister and two children, Ukrainian authorities said

Topics
Ukraine | helicopter crash

AP  |  Kyiv 

russia ukraine conflict
Representative Image

A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb on Wednesday killed 17 people, including Ukraine's interior minister and two children, Ukrainian authorities said.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych were among those killed, according to Ihor Klymenko, chief of Ukraine's National Police.

Nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter that crashed in Brovary, an eastern suburb of the Ukrainian capital, Klymenko said.

There was no immediate word on whether the crash was an accident or a result of the almost 11-month war with Russia.

A total of 22 people were injured, including 10 children. Earlier, officials and media reports said the helicopter crashed near a kindergarten.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ukraine

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 15:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.