Honda to launch 30 electric vehicles with $40 billion investment by 2030

Automaker Honda has announced plans to launch 30 electric vehicle (EV) models globally by 2030 -- a full lineup from commercial-use mini-EVs to flagship-class models -- with production volume of more than 2 million units annually.
Over the next 10 years, Honda will allocate approximately 5 trillion yen ($40 billion) in the area of electrification and software technologies to further accelerate its electrification, including both R&D expenses and separate investments.
Honda's overall R&D expenses budgeted for this period will be approximately 8 trillion yen, the company said in a statement late on Monday.
"Honda will build a demonstration line for the production of all-solid-state batteries with an investment of approximately 43 billion yen and further accelerate the research with a goal to start demonstration production in Spring 2024," said the company.
The key challenge in the EV era is the global procurement of batteries.
Honda said it will ensure stable procurement of liquid lithium-ion batteries in each region by strengthening the external partnership.
Honda will introduce products tailored to the market characteristics of each region (North America, China and Japan).
In 2026, the automaker will begin adopting Honda e: Architecture, an EV platform that combines the hardware platform and software platform.
Through the alliance with GM, Honda is planning to introduce affordable EVs in 2027, with a cost and range that will be as competitive as gasoline-powered vehicles, starting from North America.
--IANS
na/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU