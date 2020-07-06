Hong Kong Police warn pro-democracy politicians against using banned slogan

Following the imposition of national security law in Hong Kong, the pro- government is busy muzzling any form of slogans or voices that might anger Beijing.

Its latest move was banning the slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times" as it stood for independence from and the state's dominance, reported Free Press.

The slogan was jointly created by ex-localist leader Edward Leung, ousted lawmaker Baggio Leung and a former member of the party Youngspiration who asked to be known as "J.", the report stated. The slogan first gained popularity during the anti-extradition law movement last July 21 in Sheung Wan.

The Police have warned the pro- politicians against displaying or chanting the protest slogan as the government has labelled it as "secessionist."

The Hong Kong Free Press reported that after the government banned the slogan, around 20 police officers surrounded a political group Tin Shui Wai Connection street stall in Kwai Fong and asked them to remove banners containing the phrase.

The group members were reportedly asked to sign a form admitting to have hung such banners.

One of the group members Lam Chun who is also one of the candidates in the pro- camp's primary legislative elections, was quoted as saying, "'Hong Kong independence' has always been a forbidden phrase. We were clear on this bottom line. But now, even 'Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times' is banned. The government has interpreted the law. But the courts are supposed to hand down the judgement. [The government] has a biased understanding of the slogan."

Besides, the police had also reportedly entered the office of Sha Tin District Councillor Leticia Wong and told her that the black flag in her office with message "Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times" is against the law. The Hong Kong Free Press quoted her saying in her Facebook livestream that the police had entered into her office without a warrant.

