HONOR, Apple saw best YoY growth in China smartphone market in Q2: Report

Smartphone shipments in mainland fell by 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the second quarter of 2022, with just 67.4 million units shipped, says a new report.

According to Canalys, back in the first place, vivo shipped 13.2 million units, followed closely by with 13 million units. OPPO (including OnePlus) stayed in the top three, shipping 11.8 million units.

" and achieved the best year-on-year growth among the top vendors. has consolidated its top five positions in just one year," Canalys Analyst Toby Zhu, said in a statement.

"But this year will be a critical time for HONOR to show it can survive in a harsh environment. has also been enjoying resilient demand in the high-end segment, despite the severe lockdowns in its key cities. The vendor's active marketing during the promotional period has also been a key contributing factor," Zhu added.

Xiaomi came fourth with 10.6 million units, while came fifth with 9.9 million.

As per the report, high-end Android launches from local brands are in full swings, such as the vivo X80 series, OPPO Find X5 series, HONOR Magic 4 series and Xiaomi MI 12 Ultra.

