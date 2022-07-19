Global smartphone shipments fall 9% in second qtr amid economic downturn

-
ALSO READ
Samsung announces Galaxy S22 series' India pricing and availability details
Samsung Galaxy M13 series launched in India: Know price, specs, and more
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with SPen, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 unveiled
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: Galaxy S and Note-series perfectly blended
Samsung Galaxy S22+ review: A versatile premium phone without 'Ultra' flab
-
Global smartphone shipments fell 9 per cent (year on year) in the second quarter (Q2) this year as Samsung led with a 21 per cent market share, a new report has said.
Apple came second with a 17 per cent market share as the iPhone 13 remained in high demand.
Xiaomi, OPPO and vivo continued to struggle in China, suffering double-digit declines to take 14 per cent, 10 per cent and 9 per cent market shares, respectively, according to research firm Canalys.
Demand has started to wane following economic headwinds and regional uncertainty, the report noted.
"Vendors were forced to review their tactics in Q2 as the outlook for the smartphone market became more cautious," said Canalys Research Analyst Runar Bjorhovde.
Economic headwinds, sluggish demand and inventory pileup have resulted in vendors rapidly reassessing their portfolio strategies for the rest of 2022.
"The oversupplied mid-range is an exposed segment for vendors to focus on adjusting new launches, as budget-constrained consumers shift their device purchases toward the lower end," he added.
Falling demand is causing great concern for the entire smartphone supply chain.
"While component supplies and cost pressures are easing, a few concerns remain within logistics and production, such as some emerging markets' tightening import laws and customs procedures delaying shipments," said analyst Toby Zhu.
In the near term, vendors will look to accelerate sell-through using promotions and offers ahead of new launches during the holiday season to alleviate the channel's liquidity pressure.
But in contrast to last year's pent-up demand, consumers' disposable income has been affected by soaring inflation this year.
"Deep collaboration with channels to monitor the state of inventory and supply will be vital for vendors to identify short-term opportunities while maintaining healthy channel partnerships in the long run," Zhu added.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU