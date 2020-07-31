Huawei asks Germany not to shut it out of building 5G networks: Der Spiegel

-
ALSO READ
China accuses Britain of colluding with Washington to hurt Huawei
Huawei poses threat to NATO if allowed to build 5G networks: US officials
Won't bar Huawei from 5G network, may prioritise Nokia, Ericsson: France
US Commerce Department extends Huawei's license for another 45 days
French limits on Huawei 5G equipment amount to de facto ban by 2028: Report
-
Huawei's top manager in Germany has appealed to the government not to shut it out of building 5G mobile networks, Der Spiegel said on Friday, after Britain decided to purge the Chinese firm's equipment from its network on security grounds.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's government has put off a decision on tougher certification rules until after the summer break, amid pressure from some lawmakers who sympathise with US calls to ban Huawei outright.
"The government's approach of setting the same, tough security criteria for all is the right way to ensure networks are secure," Huawei's representative in Germany, David Wang, told the weekly news magazine.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU