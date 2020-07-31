JUST IN
Eurozone economy suffers record drop of 12.1% during Covid-19 lockdown
Huawei asks Germany not to shut it out of building 5G networks: Der Spiegel

Chancellor Angela Merkel's govt has put off a decision on tougher certification rules until after summer break, amid pressure from some lawmakers who sympathise with US calls to ban Huawei outright

Reuters  |  Berlin 

Photo: Shutterstock
The government's approach of setting the same, tough security criteria for all is the right way to ensure networks are secure, says Huawei's representative in Germany. Photo: Shutterstock

Huawei's top manager in Germany has appealed to the government not to shut it out of building 5G mobile networks, Der Spiegel said on Friday, after Britain decided to purge the Chinese firm's equipment from its network on security grounds.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's government has put off a decision on tougher certification rules until after the summer break, amid pressure from some lawmakers who sympathise with US calls to ban Huawei outright.

"The government's approach of setting the same, tough security criteria for all is the right way to ensure networks are secure," Huawei's representative in Germany, David Wang, told the weekly news magazine.
First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 19:10 IST

