JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Saudi wealth fund takes $1.5 billion stake in Prince Alwaleed's firm
Business Standard

Hyundai Motor Group to invest more than $10 billion in US up to 2025

Hyundai Motor Group on Friday announced plans to invest $5.5 billion in Georgia to build EV and battery facilities.

Topics
Hyundai | Hyundai Motor | Electric Vehicles

Reuters 

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor Group said on Sunday it would invest an addi­tional $5 billion in the US by 2025 to strengthen collaboration with US firms in advanced technology.

The investments, announced during a visit to Seoul by President Joe Biden, are for robotics, urban air mobility, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence, the group said.

Hyundai Motor Group on Friday announced plans to invest $5.5 billion in Georgia to build EV and battery facilities.

The new investment brings its planned US total through 2025 to about $10 billion, above the $7.4 billion it announced last year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, May 23 2022. 02:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.