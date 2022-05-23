Hyundai Motor Group to invest more than $10 billion in US up to 2025

-
Hyundai Motor Group said on Sunday it would invest an additional $5 billion in the US by 2025 to strengthen collaboration with US firms in advanced technology.
The investments, announced during a visit to Seoul by President Joe Biden, are for robotics, urban air mobility, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence, the group said.
Hyundai Motor Group on Friday announced plans to invest $5.5 billion in Georgia to build EV and battery facilities.
The new investment brings its planned US total through 2025 to about $10 billion, above the $7.4 billion it announced last year.
