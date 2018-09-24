JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Latest Trump tariffs on Beijing hit over half of China's exports to US
Business Standard

I love India, give my regards to my friend PM Modi: Trump tells Swaraj

Swaraj attended the Global Call to Action on the World Drug Problem chaired by Trump as the high-level week of the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly began at the United Nations

Press Trust of India  |  United Nations 

Donald Trump

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Donald Trump exchanged pleasantries during a high-level event on counter-narcotics hosted by the US President at the United Nations on Monday.

As Trump left the podium at the conclusion of the event, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley warmly hugged Swaraj and introduced her to the president.

When Swaraj told the US president that she has brought greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump responded, I love India, give my regards to my friend PM Modi, Indian diplomatic sources told PTI.

Swaraj attended the Global Call to Action on the World Drug Problem chaired by Trump as the high-level week of the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly began at the United Nations.
First Published: Mon, September 24 2018. 20:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements