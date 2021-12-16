IAEA, Iran agree to replace surveillance cameras at Karaj nuclear site

The Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will soon install new surveillance cameras at Iran's Karaj nuclear facility under an agreement between the two sides, the nuclear energy watchdog said on Wednesday.

The agreement was concluded by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami.

According to an IAEA press release, the cameras, to be installed in the coming days, will replace those that were removed from the Karaj centrifuge component manufacturing workshop earlier this year, Xinhua news agency reported.

The agency and will also "continue to work on remaining outstanding safeguards issues with the aim of resolving them," it added.

The agreement with is an important development for the IAEA's verification and monitoring activities in the country, Grossi said. "It will enable us to resume necessary continuity of knowledge at this facility."

"I sincerely hope that we can continue our constructive discussions to also address and resolve all outstanding safeguards issues in Iran," he added.

To this end, and the agency will exchange information and assessments, including through meetings of experts.

On December 19, the agency will make available a sample camera and related technical information to Iran for analysis by its relevant security and judiciary officials in the presence of the IAEA inspectors.

The agency will also reinstall cameras to replace those removed from the workshop at Karaj and perform other related technical activities before the end of this year on a mutually agreed date.

--IANS

int/pgh

