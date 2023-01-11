JUST IN
IAEA to send monitoring missions to Ukraine's nuclear plants amid war

The main purpose of the missions is to monitor the state of nuclear and radiation safety at the nuclear facilities amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Korikov said

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Ukraine civil war | Ukraine

IANS  |  Kiev 

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
A video grab released by the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing on its premises | Photo: AP

The IAEA will send monitoring missions to nuclear power plants (NPPs) in Ukraine, the Ukrainian government-run Ukrinform news agency reported, citing a senior official.

"In the near future, these missions will be deployed at all NPPs," Oleg Korikov, Acting Chairman of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine, was cited as saying on Tuesday.

The main purpose of the missions is to monitor the state of nuclear and radiation safety at the nuclear facilities amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Korikov said.

In particular, the IAEA staff will examine the impact of missile strikes against Ukraine on the nuclear plants, he noted.

At present, there are five nuclear power plants in Ukraine and four of them are functioning. The Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which witnessed a nuclear disaster on April 26, 1988, was completely shut down on December 15, 2000, Xinhua news agency reported.

In August 2022, the IAEA sent its monitoring mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, which has been controlled by Russian forces since March.

--IANS

int/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 08:38 IST

