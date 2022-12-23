JUST IN
Blinken raises concerns over China's Covid surge, Taliban and Ukraine war
Business Standard

Russia, IAEA discuss safety of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Russian officials and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) held a new round of consultations in Moscow on cooperation in ensuring the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Topics
Russia | Ukraine | Nuclear energy

IANS  |  Moscow 

Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Photo: Reuters)

Russian officials and a delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) held a new round of consultations in Moscow on cooperation in ensuring the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP).

Alexei Likhachev, Director General of Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi participated in the talks among other representatives, Rosatom said in a statement on Thursday.

Both sides discussed approaches to the creation of a safety zone at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and noted the closeness of their positions on the creation of such a zone, Rosatom added, which operates the power station.

They agreed to continue negotiations in order to reach mutually acceptable terms as soon as possible, Xinhua news agency reported.

The parties underlined the task of ensuring a reliable supply of electricity and heat to the NPP and its host city of Energodar, the statement said, adding that both sides regarded the conversation as substantive, useful and frank.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP, which is one of Europe's largest nuclear power plants, has been controlled by Russian forces since early March. Ukraine and Russia have traded accusations of strikes on the facility.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 07:37 IST

