IBM planning to cut about 10,000 jobs in Europe ahead of unit sale

The wide-ranging losses will affect about 20 per cent of staff in the region, according to people familiar with the matter

The UK and Germany are set to be most impacted, with cuts also planned in Poland, Slovakia, Italy and Belgium

International Business Machines is planning to cut about 10,000 jobs in Europe in an attempt to lower costs at its slow-growth services unit and prepare the business for a spinoff.

The wide-ranging losses will affect about 20 per cent of staff in the region, according to people familiar with the matter. The UK and Germany are set to be most impacted, with cuts also planned in Poland, Slovakia, Italy and Belgium.
First Published: Fri, November 27 2020. 02:39 IST

