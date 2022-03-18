IEA urges reduced transport to cut oil use amid supply crunch

-
ALSO READ
Oil rallies with IEA seeing gas shortages deepening deficit
IEA says 3 million bpd of Russian oil, products could be shut in next month
Energy crisis threatens global economic recovery, says IEA
Run-up to COP26: Emissions to rise as focus shifts to recovery, says IEA
What is Demand for Grants?
-
By Noah Browning
LONDON (Reuters) -The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Friday urged consumers to travel less, share transport and drive more slowly, part of a 10-point plan to cut oil use as Russia's invasion of Ukraine deepens concerns about supply.
The plan by the Paris-based grouping of 31 industrialized countries - which does not include Russia - underlines the urgency of a supply crunch brought on by sanctions and buyer aversion to Russian oil, which has raised fuel prices.
The recommendations - which include lower speed limits, working from home, car-free days in cities, cheaper public transport and more carpooling - could cut oil demand by 2.7 million barrels a day within four months, the IEA said.
As the bulk of oil demand comes from transport, it said, the plan focuses on "how to use less oil getting people and goods from A to B", drawing on "concrete measures" that have already been used in multiple countries and cities.
In a potential setback to the agency's aim to cut demand, many IEA members states and other countries have implemented, or are discussing, power and transport fuel subsidies.
The agency projected in November that fossil fuel subsidies soared by the highest annual rate ever in 2021 to $440 billion as governments around the world tried to shield consumers from price hikes in a boon to consumption and pollution. [L3N2VA38T]
Friday's announcement follows a similar 10-point action plan the group put forward earlier this month to cut reliance on Russian gas, in which it said Europe could cut imports of the fuel from Russia by more than a third within a year.
The IEA urged governments to make the changes permanent, not just for economic reasons but in order to combat climate change.
"Sustained reductions are important not only to improve countries' energy security but also to tackle climate change and reduce air pollution."
(Reporting by Noah Browning; Editing by Jason Neely and Jan Harvey)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU