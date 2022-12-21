JUST IN
Finland cuts GDP growth forecasts for 2023 to 0.2%, signalling recession
Business Standard

Indonesia to produce nearly 700 mn ton of coal in 2023 to fulfill supply

Indonesia has targeted to raise its coal production to 694 million ton to fulfill domestic supply and export demands, the country's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources announced

IANS  |  Jakarta 

Coal
Coal

Indonesia has targeted to raise its coal production to 694 million ton to fulfill domestic supply and export demands, the country's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources announced.

"As we know that in 2022, we targeted to produce 663 million ton, and up to now the production has reached 94.6 per cent, or around 627 million ton. Next year our domestic needs are increasing, mostly for electricity," the Director for Development of Coal Business of the Ministry's Directorate General of Minerals and Coal, Lana Saria, said in a virtual seminar on Tuesday.

According to the Indonesian Coal Mining Association (APBI), Indonesia indeed needs to produce more coal next year as demands from China and India will also increase.

She said that Indonesia would continue to receive high coal demands from European countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

In 2022, the coal export to Europe has significantly increased, reaching 4 million to 5 million ton, the largest coal export to Europe in history, while in previous years it only reached 500,000 ton, according to APBI.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Indonesia

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 08:41 IST

