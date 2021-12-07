IMF chief calls on global cooperation on pandemic, economic recovery

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the Monetary Fund (IMF), on Monday called on global cooperation to control the COVID-19 pandemic and support the economic recovery as the new Omicron variant has spread to over 40 countries around the world.

"The global has continued to recover, but the recovery faces many risks, including the uncertain path of the pandemic amid the arrival of new variants, and the outlook on inflation," Georgieva said in a statement at the conclusion of the sixth "1+6" Roundtable convened virtually by the Chinese authorities.

"To address these challenges, urgent policy action is needed to control the pandemic, limit scarring, and transform the global economy," Georgieva said, stressing four areas for global cooperation.

First, urgent action is needed to reach the IMF's pandemic proposal to vaccinate 40 per cent in each country by the end of this year and 70 per cent by mid-2022.

Second, countries need to cooperate to reduce trade tensions and strengthen the multilateral trading system, which is a key engine for growth and jobs.

Third, more ambition is needed to accelerate the transition to net-zero carbon emissions and to support climate adaption efforts, tapping all policy levers available.

Finally, many developing economies will need the global community's support in their recovery, as they face shrinking fiscal space and rising debt burdens.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)