IMF chief economist Gopinath to leave Fund, return to Harvard in January

Gopinath, the IMF's first female chief economist, joined the Fund in October 2018

Reuters  |  WASHINGTON 

Gita Gopinath, Chief Economist, International Monetary Fund (IMF), speaks at a press conference at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020, Switzerland. Photo: PTI
Gita Gopinath, Chief Economist, International Monetary Fund (IMF), speaks at a press conference at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020, Switzerland. Photo: PTI

 International Monetary Fund chief economist Gita Gopinath will return to Harvard University in January as planned when her public service leave of absence from the university ends, the IMF said on Tuesday.

Gopinath, the IMF's first female chief economist, joined the Fund in October 2018 and led new IMF analytical research on the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination targets as well as on climate change mitigation.

 

First Published: Wed, October 20 2021. 02:03 IST

