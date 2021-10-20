IMF chief economist Gopinath to leave Fund, return to Harvard in January

-
ALSO READ
IMF's Georgieva wins some European backing as board debates her future
Georgieva's future at IMF still unclear after marathon board meeting
Sound fiscal consolidation can boost India's rating outlook: Gita Gopinath
Unequal access to vaccines skews global recovery: IMF chief economist
Inflationary situation in India is at a 'very risky bend': Kaushik Basu
-
International Monetary Fund chief economist Gita Gopinath will return to Harvard University in January as planned when her public service leave of absence from the university ends, the IMF said on Tuesday.
Gopinath, the IMF's first female chief economist, joined the Fund in October 2018 and led new IMF analytical research on the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination targets as well as on climate change mitigation.
(Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU