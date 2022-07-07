IMF Chief Kristalina says cannot rule out possible global recession

-
ALSO READ
IMF praises India's resilient economy, highlights structural reforms taken
IMF approves $44 bn extended arrangement for Argentina to tackle inflation
Risk of US recession now higher and more front-loaded, warns Goldman
IMF chief hails India's help to Sri Lanka in dealing with economic crises
Recession risks duel resilience hopes in global economy outlook
-
The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday said the outlook for the global economy had "darkened significantly" since April and she could not rule out a possible global recession next year given the elevated risks.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told Reuters the fund would downgrade in coming weeks its 2022 forecast for 3.6% global economic growth for the third time this year, adding that IMF economists were still finalizing the new numbers.
The IMF is expected to release its updated forecast for 2022 and 2023 in late July, after slashing its forecast by nearly a full percentage point in April. The global economy expanded by 6.1% in 2021.
"The outlook since our last update in April has darkened significantly," she told Reuters in an interview, citing a more universal spread of inflation, more substantial interest rate hikes, a slowdown in China's economic growth, and escalating sanctions related to Russia's war in Ukraine.
"We are in very choppy waters," she said. Asked if she could rule out a global recession, she said, "The risk has gone up so we cannot rule it out."
Recent economic data showed some large economies, including those of China and Russia, had contracted in the second quarters, she said, noting the risks were even higher in 2023.
"It's going to be a tough '22, but maybe even a tougher 2023," she said. "Recession risks increased in 2023."
Investors are growing increasingly concerned about recession risks, with a key part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve inverted for a second straight day on Wednesday, in what has been a reliable indicator that a recession is looming.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last month said the U.S. central bank was not trying to engineer a recession, but was fully committed to bringing prices under control even if doing so risked an economic downturn.
Georgieva said a longer-lasting tightening of financial conditions would complicate the global economic outlook, but added it was crucial to get surging prices under control.
The global outlook was more heterogeneous now than just two years ago, with energy exporters, including the United States, on a better footing, while importers were struggling, she said.
Slower economic growth may be a "necessary price to pay" given the urgent and pressing need to restore price stability, she said.
Georgieva cited a growing risk of divergence between fiscal and monetary policies, and urged countries to carefully calibrate those actions to avert any chance of fiscal support undermining central bankers' efforts to control inflation.
"We need to create the same strong level of coordination between central banks and finance ministries so they provide support in a very targeted way ... and don't weaken what monetary policies are aiming to achieve," she said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Sandra Maler)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU