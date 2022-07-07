Millions under lockdown in China as new Covid-19 outbreaks emerge

-
Tens of millions of people were under lockdown in China on Wednesday as businesses in a major tourist city were forced to shut their doors and fresh clusters sparked fears of a return to blanket restrictions.
Health authorities reported over 300 infections Wednesday, with clusters found in the historic northern city of Xi’an — home to the Terracotta Army — as well as the country’s biggest city Shanghai.
The fresh cases and the official response to them have deepened fears that China may be set to return to the kinds of strict restrictions seen earlier this year, when Beijing’s hardline zero-Covid policy saw tens of millions locked down for weeks on end.
In Shanghai, some residents on social media Tuesday reported receiving government food rations. Beijing makes vaccine proof mandatory for public.
