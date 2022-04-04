Imran asks oppn to accept snap polls instead of supporting 'foreign plot'

-
Pakistan's embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he was "astonished" by the reaction of joint opposition including Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership over his decision to call early elections, The Express Tribune reported.
"Astonished by the reaction of PDM to our calling for general elections. They have been crying hoarse about how our govt has failed & lost support of the people," he wrote on his official Twitter handle.
His statement comes as opposition cried foul after the government dissolved assemblies and called early elections as no-confidence motion to oust the Prime Minister was dismissed by the National Assembly Deputy Speaker.
"So why the fear of elections now? Democrats go to the people for support," the premier added.
In a follow-up tweet, he asked the opposition parties to accept of his decision of snap elections "rather than being part of a foreign conspiracy for regime change; and indulging in blatant purchasing of loyalties thereby destroying our nation's moral fibre?".
Responding to Khan's statement, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said: "Your coup attempt will not succeed. Early elections was our demand not yours. No confidence, electoral reforms, early free and fair elections is our long stated goal."
