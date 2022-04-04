Two Koreas hold daily liaison call despite Pyongyang's threat

South and held their regular phone call via the liaison hotlines on Monday, despite Pyongyang's warning of serious consequences, an official at Seoul's Unification Ministry said.

"South and North Korea's daily call at 9 a.m. took place normally via the inter-Korean liaison office," Yonhap News Agency quoted the official as saying.

Over the weekend, Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, strongly criticised South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook for mentioning the country's "preemptive strike" capabilities.

She even described him as a "senseless and scum-like guy" and added that Pyongyang will "reconsider a lot of things concerning South Korea".

Last week, Suh had stated that his troops have the capabilities to "accurately and swiftly" strike the origin of North Korea's missile firing as well as command and support facilities in the case of clear signs of a launch toward the South.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)