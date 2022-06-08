Imran Khan accuses Pakistan govt of attempting to put him behind bars

-
ALSO READ
Shehbaz Sharif: A man who makes no bones while performing onerous tasks
Imran Khan's Azadi March: PTI members arrested, Islamabad sealed
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia, China
Imran Khan's party seeks special security for him at Islamabad airport
Shehbaz Sharif govt to check ex-PM Imran Khan's assets and income
-
Former Pakistan prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday accused Shehbaz Sharif government of attempting to put him behind bars on cooked-up charges and asserted that his party's movement for "real freedom" would not stop until the coalition government led by PML-N announces to conduct elections.
"They [government] are trying to put me behind bars on trumped-up charges so that this movement could be stopped," he said while addressing his party's lawyers forum at his Banigala residence in Islamabad on Tuesday, Dawn reported.
Imran Khan reiterated that the incumbent rulers came into power through a 'foreign conspiracy' and asked his supporters to brace themselves up for any situation if he got arrested on 'fake' first information reports (FIRs).
"Come what may this movement for real freedom will not stop till the announcement of early elections," the Dawn quoted Imran Khan as saying.
Speaking about money laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Imran said the accused became the judge in his own case.
"You have to stand up for the rule of law... ensuring rule of law is the responsibility of lawyers and judiciary."
He also lashed out at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding up notification of MPAs on reserved seats of Punjab Assembly, saying the move was aimed at protecting the government of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.
"If they [ECP] fill vacant reserved seats, he [Hamza] would lose the majority," he said.
Imran also alleged that the ECP was working hand in glove with the ruling PML-N to rig next elections. "No matter what they do we will win the elections," he maintained.
Speaking about rising fuel and electricity prices, Imran said he had never witnessed such skyrocketing inflation in the history of the country.
"When they will go in public they will hear these two slogans "thieves and traitors".
Imran said due to the "flawed policies" of the incumbent government, international rating agency Moody's downgraded Pakistan's outlook from stable to negative.
"The credit rating of WAPDA has also been downgraded and now we will not be able to get loans to build dams... they [government] are the biggest threat to national security."
The former premier said his government was toppled despite the fact that it steered the country out of multiple crises including Covid-19 pandemic and left the country's GDP growth at 6 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU