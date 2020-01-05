Imran Khan condemns attack on gurdwara, accuses Modi of attacking Muslims

Pakistan Prime Minister said on Sunday he has "zero tolerance" for the people who attacked a Sikh shrine near Lahore, alleging that unlike Indian leader Narendra Modi he doesn’t support violence against minorities.

Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, where the first Guru of Sikhs, Guru Nanak, was born was attacked by a mob and pelted with stones on Friday before the police stepped, said media reports.

There is a "major difference between the condemnable Nankana incident and the ongoing attacks across India on and other minorities," said Khan on Twitter.

"The former is against my vision & will find zero tolerance & protection from the govt incl police & judiciary (sic)," he tweeted, referring to the Nankana Sahib incident.

Khan claimed that Prime Minister Modi's "vision supports minorities oppression and the targeted attacks against " He also alleged that the Indian police, supported by the government, are leading attacks against





India has strongly condemned vandalism at the gurdwara and called upon the Pakistan government to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of the Sikh community there.

Indian leaders cutting across party lines have condemned the mob attack, terming it as "cowardly" and "shameful".

Hundreds of protesters thronged the streets near the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi demanding that Islamabad provide adequate security to Sikh shrines and community members there.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex body which manages Sikh shrines in India, said it will send a four-member delegation to Pakistan to take stock of the situation and urged the Pakistan government to take stringent action against the culprits who attacked the gurdwara - one of the holiest sites in Sikhism.

Pakistan's Foreign Office on Friday rejected the media reports that Gurdwara Nanakana Sahib was desecrated in a mob attack, saying the birthplace of founder of Sikhism remains "untouched and undamaged" and the "claims of destruction" of one of the holiest Sikh shrines are "false".