Imran Khan dodges arrest as cops show up at his house, says report

A team of Islamabad police on Sunday reached Lahore residence of ousted prime minister to arrest him in the Toshakhana case, but returned after assurance from his legal team that he will appear before the court on March 7.

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said there is no mention of "arrest" in the warrants as an Islamabad sessions court has asked him to appear before it on March 7 in the Toshakhana case.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned politician, who has been recovering from a gunshot injury from an assassination attempt in Wazirabad last year, has thrice skipped indictment hearings in the case.

The Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit. tweeted that Shehbaz Sharif was about to be convicted for Rs 8 billion money laundering case when he was rescued by General Bajwa. He was made the PM while he was under trial, wrote.

Meanwhile, Lahore police have closed the main road leading to the Zaman Park residence of Khan by placing containers. His party fears that police may raid Khan's house anytime. However, it said the party workers will foil any such attempt. Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar said in a statement that Punjab police would cooperate with Islamabad police to implement the court's order regarding Khan's case. He, however, did not say that police are going to arrest Khan. “Punjab police will help Islamabad police in implementing the court's order,” he said. A large number of PTI workers reached the Zaman Park following the news of his possible arrest. “Arrest of Imran Khan is our red line and we will not allow this,” PTI senior leader Shafqat Mahmood said. Khan claimed “they” wanted to kill him while on the way to his court appearance.

“They have made yet another plan to kill me during a court appearance,” he alleged. “I will write to the chief justice of telling him that 74 false cases have been registered against me. I have a threat to my life from those who are supposed to protect me,” he said, in an indirect reference to the establishment.

“Take an example of criminals like (Prime Minister) Shehbaz Sharif and (Interior Minister) Rana Sanaullah who were involved in killing people and an attempt on his life (in Wazirabad in November last year)” he said.

Khan also named "Dirty Harry', a reference to a top ISI officer, for brutal torture of his party leaders and social media activists. "Dirty Harry is a psychopath. He is a sick man. There is a threat to my life from such people," he said.

In a series of tweets, the Islamabad Police earlier said an operation to arrest Khan was being conducted with the cooperation of the Lahore police.

"Imran Khan is avoiding the arrest. The superintendent of police had gone into Imran's room but he was not present there. Islamabad Police will transfer Imran Khan to Islamabad under their protection. Law is equal for all. Legal action will be taken against those obstructing the execution of court orders," the Islamabad police said.

The Islamabad police said its team is still present in Lahore.

IG Islamabad Akbar Nasir said that the court has ordered police to present Khan before it by March 7 after arresting him.

"The Islamabad police team will remain in Lahore till further orders," he said.

Meanwhile, senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry told reporters that Khan is filing a protective bail petition in the Lahore High Court in the attack on Islamabad judicial complex.

Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China, and Afghanistan.

Since his ouster, Khan has been clamouring for immediate elections to oust what he termed was an "imported government" led by prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sharif has maintained that elections will be held later this year once the parliament completes its five-year tenure.

