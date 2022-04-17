Imran Khan rejects election of Punjab CM, says it's a 'mafia-captured poll'

-
The former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan on Sunday rejected the "mafia-captured election" of the Chief Minister of Punjab province.
In his tweet, Imran Khan said whatever happened in Punjab Assembly was condemnable and against all democratic norms.
"No one was in the Chair conducting the supposed elections - a total violation of all norms. We reject this mafia-captured election."
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan condemned the ruckus in Punjab Assembly on Saturday, during the election of Punjab CM, ARY News reported.
On Saturday, When Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari arrived in the Punjab Assembly hall to preside over the session, he was attacked by government members.
Dost Mohammad Mazari was slapped by government members and his hair was pulled out. Security staff and members of the opposition rescued the deputy speaker from government members, after which he returned to his office, reported ARY News.
Later, Pervaiz Elahi was also attacked after which he claimed that the attack on him was an "assassination attempt" as the attackers cried "Maar Do" (kill him) while hitting him.
Elahi blamed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and current Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz for the attack, reported ARY News.
Hamza Shahbaz, son of Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif, was elected as the new chief minister with 197 votes, while his rival Pervaiz Elahi did not receive any votes as his party and PTI had boycotted the polls.
He is the third member of his family to be elected as chief minister of Punjab. Earlier, his father Shehbaz Sharif, who is now the prime minister, and his uncle former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had also held the post.
