Maryam Nawaz accuses Imran Khan of being corrupt, asks him to reveal income

Sharif, vice president of Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday questioned Former Prime Minister for having purchased expensive gifts and asked him to reveal his other source of income.

Calling corrupt, Maryam said how Khan managed to buy expensive gifts when there was no source of income other than the salary he used to get as the Prime Minister.

Maryam attack on comes after Shehbaz Sharif on Friday accused his predecessor Imran Khan of selling Toshakhana gifts worth PKR 140 million in Dubai.

"Imran Khan sold these gifts for Rs140 million in Dubai," PM Shehbaz was reported as telling journalists during an iftar he hosted a day earlier in the federal capital, reported Geo News.

Shehbaz made these claims during a meeting with senior journalists at PM House on Friday. PM said, "I can confirm you that Imran Khan took gifts worth Rs140 million from Toshakhana and sold them in Dubai," reported ARY News.

If Shehbaz accusations are true then this is a breach of law because as per the country's law, any gift received from dignitaries of a foreign state must be put in the state depository or the Toshakhana.

Shehbaz's revelation came in response to a question regarding a petition seeking the details of the Toshakhana that had been filed in the Islamabad High Court on which then PM Imran Khan had commented that the details cannot be revealed as per the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

While defending the party, Special Assistance to the Former Prime Minister Imran Khan for political communication Shahbaz Gill, said that the gifts received during the foreign visits were deposited in the state depository. Shahbaz Gill while replying in a debate on the secrecy refuted the claims and called them false.

Cases in regards to this matter are pending in the Pakistani courts. Cases against former prime ministers and a president including Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and Yusuf Raza Gilani regarding gifts received by them during official tours are pending.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani are named in a reference for allegedly obtaining luxury vehicles from the treasury by paying 15 percent of the actual price, reported the news channel.

