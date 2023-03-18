Imran Khan's supporters clash with police ahead of court case in Pakistan

-
Clashes erupted between security forces and supporters of Imran Khan outside the judicial complex here on Saturday ahead of the ousted premier's
appearance before the court in connection with a corruption case.
Islamabad police chief Akbar Nasir Khan told the media that Khan's supporters resorted to violence, pelted stones at the police and also set on fire a police picket.
"Our force is tackling the situation with patience," he said, adding that Khan was just five minutes away from driving to the court
Khan arrived in Islamabad from Lahore to appear before the court. He is accompanied by his supporters.
At least three vehicles in his convoy also met an accident near Kalar Kahar area on M-2 motorway but no casualties were reported.
Khan, 70, appeared before Lahore High Court on Friday and assured that he was ready to present himself on Saturday before Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zafar Iqbal handling the corruption case against him.
First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 17:49 IST
