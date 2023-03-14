Imran Khan tells party to continue struggle even if he is killed or jailed

Pakistan's ousted prime minister Tuesday asked his supporters to stand up for their rights and continue the struggle even if he is killed or arrested, hours after clashes erupted between the police and his party workers who gathered outside his residence here to foil his arrest in the Toshakhana case.

Khan's video message was released by his party on social media as police arrived at his Zaman Park residence to arrest him.

Police fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse Khan's supporters, who reportedly hurled stones at policemen, resulting in injuries.

In the video message, Khan urged his supporters to come out for real freedom as police arrived to arrest him. "They think that after my arrest, the nation will fall asleep. You have to prove them wrong," 70-year-old Khan said in the video.

"God has given me everything, and I am fighting this battle for you. I have been fighting this battle all my life, and I will continue to do so," he said.

"If something happens to me and I am sent to jail or if I am killed, you have to prove that you will struggle without and not accept the slavery of these thieves and of the one person who has been making decisions for the country," he said.

