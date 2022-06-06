Imran's party rejects Shehbaz's offer of dialogue on reviving Pak economy

Pakistan's main opposition party led by ousted premier on Monday rejected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's offer of holding a "grand dialogue" among all stakeholders to fix the cash-starved country's economic woes, saying the government was making hilarious claims to hide its failures.

Prime Minister Sharif on Sunday emphasised the need for initiating a dialogue over vital sectors of the economy to move ahead on the path of progress and prosperity.

